It was quite a coup for Chapin athletics when they lured Mark Snelgrove back to the Midlands.

A Lexington native, Snelgrove spent 10 seasons at Midland Valley where he won 152 games and led the Mustangs to the 2015 3A state championship with a 62-56 win over A.C. Flora. The Falcons were going for their second consecutive state title while the Mustangs were making their first appearance ever in the state finals. But Snelgrove's game plan was executed and Midland Valley pulled off the victory.

Snelgrove came to Chapin in April of 2016 and spent the last four seasons making an impact with the Eagles.

But seven months ago, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and Sunday morning, Snelgrove passed away at the age of 60. He was still coaching the team in the early part of the season but eventually had to step away to put all his energy in fighting the disease.

Coaches from across the landscape from Frank Martin to Bailey Harris responded to the news on social media.

In 2018, Snelgrove was a head coach in the North-South All-Star Game.