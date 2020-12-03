Concerns over the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has prompted officials from the Geico Nationals announced the national tournament will be played at Dorman High School from April 2-4 instead of Christ the King High School in New York.

“Our goal of making the location change is to provide a safe an environment as possible for the health of the student-athletes, coaches and fans,” Geico Nationals Executive Director Rashid Ghazi said in a statement Wednesday.

The Geico Nationals is an annual basketball tournament involving several top-ranked teams in the country. Dorman, which has now the last four 5A state championships, was one of the nationally ranked teams who were invited to compete for what is essentially a high school national championship.

Officials with the Geico Nationals will announce a policy concerning fan attendnace at a late date.