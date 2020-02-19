BOYS BASKETBALL

Charleston Collegiate 59, Cathedral Academy 43

Dillon Christian 107, King's Academy 94

Greenville 69, Belton-Honea Path 49

Hammond 67, Augusta Christian, Ga. 59

Heathwood Hall 59, Providence HomeSchool 42

Low Country Prep def. Crown Leadership, forfeit

    

Class A Lower State

First Round

Baptist Hill 91, Green Sea Floyds 37

C.E. Murray 94, St. John's 37

    

Class A Upper State

First Round

Blackville-Hilda 50, Dixie 48

Timmonsville 69, Calhoun Falls 47

    

Class AAA Lower State

First Round

Bishop England 84, Loris 52

Cheraw 61, Georgetown 43

Edisto 70, Lake Marion 41

Manning 53, Lake City 51

Marion 79, Waccamaw 45

May River 58, Strom Thurmond 51

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 88, Swansea 44

    

Class AAA Upper State

First Round

Camden 59, Woodruff 54

Chapman 68, Liberty 65

Indian Land 83, Newberry 71

Powdersville 86, Broome 39

Seneca 100, Chesnee 62

Southside 41, West Oak 39

Union County 85, Chester 78

W.J. Keenan 63, Mid-Carolina 23

    

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cathedral Academy 62, Charleston Collegiate 21

Hammond 65, Augusta Christian, Ga. 50

Heathwood Hall 43, Providence HomeSchool 38

    

Class AA Lower State

First Round

East Clarendon 56, Barnwell 36

Kingstree 46, Calhoun County 34

Latta 75, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 27

North Charleston 40, Eau Claire 33

Philip Simmons 56, Allendale-Fairfax 21

Whale Branch 51, Mullins 47

Woodland 48, Carvers Bay 46

    

Class AA Upper State

First Round

Blacksburg 56, Batesburg-Leesville 38

Brashier Middle College 65, C.A. Johnson 55

Christ Church Episcopal 70, Chesterfield 20

Lee Central 42, Fox Creek 22

Saluda 59, Southside Christian 28

    

Class AAAA Lower State

First Round

Airport 50, Beaufort 27

Bluffton 49, Darlington 37

North Augusta 52, A.C. Flora 30

North Myrtle Beach 70, South Aiken 26

Wilson 50, Dreher 28

    

Class AAAA Upper State

First Round

Greenville 73, Palmetto 54

Lower Richland 56, Pickens 18

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 63, Walhalla 23

Ridge View 93, Blue Ridge 61

South Pointe 76, Travelers Rest 48

Westwood 49, Greer 37

Wren 60, Richland Northeast 47

    

Class AAAAA Lower State

First Round

Berkeley 36, West Florence 34

Carolina Forest 51, Cane Bay 39

Goose Creek 58, South Florence 36

James Island 51, Lexington 45

River Bluff 61, R.B. Stall 59

Summerville 57, White Knoll 36

Wando 67, Socastee 40

    

Class AAAAA Upper State

First Round

Clover 74, Mauldin 39

Dorman 71, Nation Ford 60

Irmo 40, Woodmont 26

James F. Byrnes 48, Wade Hampton (G) 29

Rock Hill 56, Spartanburg 54

Sumter 50, J.L. Mann 40

T.L. Hanna 50, Fort Mill 24

Westside 48, Hillcrest 36