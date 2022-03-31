A.C. Flora basketball coach is stepping down, likely headed to Ridge View

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After eight seasons and three trips to the state finals, Joshua Staley is leaving A.C. Flora. He is likely headed to Ridge View High School to take over the Blazer program.
Staley, who led the Falcons to the 2016 state championship, also had three trips to the state finals when he was in charge of the Orangeburg-Wilkinson girls program.
Assuming he is approved by the Richland School District 2 school board, Staley would replace Yerrick Stoneman at Ridge View. Stoneman led the Blazers to four state titles including the Class 5A state championship earlier this month. Stoneman is the new head coach at national powerhouse Oak Hill Academy in Virginia.