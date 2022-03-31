A.C. Flora basketball coach is stepping down, likely headed to Ridge View

Joshua Staley has stepped down from his role as the head boys basketball coach at A.C. Flora.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After eight seasons and three trips to the state finals, Joshua Staley is leaving A.C. Flora. He is likely headed to Ridge View High School to take over the Blazer program.

Staley, who led the Falcons to the 2016 state championship, also had three trips to the state finals when he was in charge of the Orangeburg-Wilkinson girls program.