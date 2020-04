Lakewood senior Quentin Hodge announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will play at USC Upstate.

Hodge will bring a variety of skills to the Upstate as he averaged 21.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game this past season for Lakewood.

The 6-5 Hodge can play both guard positions and small forward. He had offers from a number of schools including WInthrop and Murray State.