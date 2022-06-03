Former Gamecock leads Wilson to Class 4A crown

Former Wilson star Carlos Powell leads his alma mater to the 4A state championship, while Gray Collegiate Academy takes the 2A crown.

AIKEN, S.C. — For the first time since 2007, Wilson has won a state championship in boys hoops. The Tigers defeated A.C. Flora 52-43 Saturday night, wrapping up a three-day stretch where 10 state champions were crowned at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.

A.C Flora was bidding for its first state title since 2016.

In the Class 2A game, Gray Collegiate Academy defeated York Prep 56-53 after a three-point attempt by York was off in the final seconds of regulation.

This the fourth state title in the last five seasons for Gray Collegiate Academy which in December, saw its football team win its first ever state championship.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

SCHSL State Championship

Class AAAA

Wilson 52, A.C. Flora 43

Class AA

Gray Collegiate Academy 56, York Prep 53

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

SCHSL State Championship

Class AAAA

Westside 44, North Augusta 40, OT

Class AA