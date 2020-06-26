Tyler Rice continues the Ridge View parade to the next level

Another member of the Ridge View basketball program has made his college decision.
Guard Tyler Rice committed to William & Mary earlier this week.
A six-foot guard, Rice scored a game-high 23 polnts in the 4A state championship game as the Blazers defeated Myrtle Beach for their third consecutive title.
The rising senior also had offers from USC Upstate and Penn State.
He goes to a William & Mary program which went 21-11 last season, losing in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association. But the 21 regular season wins were the most for the program since 1950, so Rice will be headed to Williamsburg, Virginia with a winning resume for a program that has a trajectory pointed in the right direction.