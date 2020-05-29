Ridge View has hired former Gamecock point guard Khadijah Sessions as an assistant boys basketball coach and head junior varsity head coach.

Sessions, a two-time captain at South Carolina, played under Dawn Staley from 2012-2016. She replaces another former Gamecock in Carlos Powell who left to become the new head coach at Wilson High School.

A former Myrtle Beach standout, Sessions was named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year and a Parade All-American in her senior year with the Seahawks. A three-year starter at the point for the Gamecocks, Sessions had a professional career in Finland and also earned a spot on Team USA's roster for the 2019 AmeriCup which saw her help that unit win a gold medal.

Sessions will now be on the bench for a Blazer program which has won the last three 4A state championships.