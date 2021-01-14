Whalen calls an audible, won't give up coaching just yet

Heathwood Hall head basketball coach Jeff Whalen will not be leaving the coaching profession in a few months as had previously been announced.

While he will be giving up his athletic director duties, Whalen will have one more season courtside for the Highlanders. This means he will not retire until 2022.

Whalen is currently in his 23rd season as the Heathwood Hall boys head coach. He won a state title in 2011 with appearances in the finals in 2010 and 2012. This season has been very challenging as every coach in the country is having to navigate their way through COVID and the Highlanders have faced their share of challenges in that arena.