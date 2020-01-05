He won a state championship back in March and nearly two months later, R.J. Howell has committed to continue his basketball career at Spartanburg Methodist.

Howell transferred to Gray Collegiate Academy for his senior season. He walked into a program that had won the last two Class 2A state titles and that streak is now at three.

R.J. Is the son of the late Rolando Howell, a former McDonald's All-American and Lower Richland and a former Gamecock forward from 2001-2004.

This past season, Howell was a part of GCA's starting lineup where he averaged 5.1 points and 4.4 rebounds. The 6-5 Howell becomes the second Midlands product to commit to Spartanburg Methodist this week after Cincere Scott from Ridge View did likewise earlier this week.