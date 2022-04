COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ridge View guard Xavier Moultrie will continue his basketball career in the Pee Dee.

The 5-11 senior has committed to Coker University, making that announcement on Twitter.

This past season, Moultrie averaged 12 points, 4.5 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.0 rebounds per game for the Blazers who won their first state championship on the 5A level.