Longtime Irmo head girls basketball coach is retiring

Monica Williams is stepping down and calling it a career after 24 years as a head coach.

IRMO, S.C. — After 24 years as a head basketball coach, Monica Williams is retiring.

The former South Carolina guard announced on Twitter she is hanging up her whistle.

Williams won 421 games in her head coaching career which includes stops at Wilson Hall, Lancaster and for the last 21 seasons - Irmo.

Her best season at Irmo was in 2004 when the Yellow Jackets won the Lower State title and finished as the state runner-up.