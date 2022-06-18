Ed Scott embraces the expectations at A.C. Flora

A Lower Richland graduate who played at Clemson, Ed Scott talks about his new job as the new boys head basketball coach at A.C. Flora High School.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Ed Scott won a state championship at Lower Richland before he became a four-year starter in the backcourt. In 2003, Scott was named First Team All-ACC, the first Clemson point guard to earn that award in 43 years.

After college, Scott played professionally in Europe for seven years from 2003-2010 and was voted an All-Star five times in various European countries.

Scott was an assistant at Richland Northeast and River Bluff before he was named the head coach at Lakewood High School. After three seasons with the Gators, Scott was hired to take over the program at A.C. Flora who was in the market for a head coach when Joshua Staley left for Ridge View High School.

Scott was in Rock Hill Friday where the Falcons were competing in the SC Live Team Camp hosted by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association. Scott takes over a program which won the 2016 3A state championship and played for the Class 4A title back in March. While these games are not to be confused with what will come in the regular season, it does provide a window into what a team has coming into a season. The Falcons looked very strong, rolling to an impressive win over Hillcrest with Scott directing traffic courtside.