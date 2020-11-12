The Bash tips off at Columbia International University

Bryce McGowens scored 29 points and Gamecock signee Jacobi Wright added 22 as Legacy Early College defeated Ridge View 61-53 in the first game of The Bash at Columbia International University.
The three-time defending 4A state champion Blazers were led by William and Mary signee Tyler Rice with 19 and Jaylon Jeter with 18.
The Lions led by nine at the break before Ridge View cut it to one at 46-45. But Legacy Early College would get two quick buckets from Wright and they would go on for the eight-point win from there.
Day two of The Bash begins Friday night at 7:00 p.m.