During his time at Ridge View High School, Cincere Scott was an effective receiver for the football team and an equally effective scorer at guard for the basketball team.

But it's basketball which Scott will pursue at the next level as he committed to Spartanburg Methodist.

Scott joined the Ridge View program in his junior season and now has been a part of the last two state championships the Blazers have won. Ridge View won its first state title when Scott was at South Aiken.