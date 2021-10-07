A new site for December's Chick-fil-A Classic

One of the premier high school basketball tournaments in the country will be held at River Bluff High School.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — After the 2020 version was cancelled due to the pandemic, the Chick-fil-A Classic is returning in 2021 but it will be held at new site.

Due to construction at Richland Northeast High School, the CFA Classic will be held at River Bluff High School from Dec. 27-30.

The new site is the home of the reigning Class 5A state champion Gators who will be a part of the field along with Irmo, Ridge View, Lexington and W.J. Keenan.

Other high profile programs in the field are -

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (Napa, Cal.)

Hllcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.)

St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

Denver Prep Academy (Denver, Col.)

Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.)

Dream City Christian (Glendale, Ariz.)

John Marshall (Richmond, Va.)

Huntington Prep (Huntingon, West Va.)

Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

Carmel Christian (Matthews, N.C.)

Legacy Early College (Greenville, S.C.)

The Carolinas Challenge will be held at Lexington High School and will include Midlands programs Dutch Fork, Blythewood, Richland Northeast and A.C. Flora along with teams from North Carolina.