Ridge View captures 5A state championship

The Blazers defeated Fort Dorchester 65-57 Thursday night at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.

AIKEN, S.C. — For the fourth time in the last five seasons, Ridge View is celebrating a state championship in boys basketball.

The Blazers defeated Fort Dorchester 65-57 to win the Class AAAAA state championship at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.

This was the first Class 5A title for Ridge View who won three consecutive 4A state titles from 2018-2020, That program will move back down to the 4A classification in 2023 as part of the SCHSL reclassification process.

With South Carolina head basketball coach Frank Martin watching from press row, GG Jackson recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds. The top-rated power forward in the country for the Class of 2023 made his presence felt on the defensive end as well as Ridge View were up by 22 at halftime.

HIGHLIGHTS and REACTION - In @YerrickStoneman 's final game as Ridge View HC, @RidgeViewHoops defeated Fort Dorchester 65-57 winning the Class 5A State Title🏆



Star @GregJ2023 led the way with 14 points and senior @XavierMoultrie3 had 13 for @RidgeViewSports ! @WLTX pic.twitter.com/zQyh7stWf3 — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) March 4, 2022

Fort Dorchester would cut it to single digits but the Blazers would hold on for the win.