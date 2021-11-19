Friday Night Blitz: November 19 scores and highlights

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Round three of high school football playoff action gets underway tonight. books.
Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.
Here are the Midlands match ups we're following and the scores we have so far. Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.
CLASS 5A
- Dutch Fork v. Sumter
- Lexington v. Fort Dorchester
- Ridge View v. Spartanburg
CLASS 4A
- Irmo v. Greenville
CLASS 3A
- Camden v. Brookland Cayce
CLASS 2A
- Gray Collegiate v. Abbeville
- Newberry v. Christ Church
CLASS A
- Calhoun County v. Southside Christian
SCISA 3A CHAMPIONSHIP
- Hammond v. Trinity Collegiate
Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights on Friday nights, and share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.
Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.