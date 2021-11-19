x
High School

Friday Night Blitz: November 19 scores and highlights

Scores and highlights from round three of high school football playoff games on Friday, November 19, 2021.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Round three of high school football playoff action gets underway tonight. books.

Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.

Got scores to report? Email us or tweet us!

Here are the Midlands match ups we're following and the scores we have so far. Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.

CLASS 5A

  • Dutch Fork v. Sumter
  • Lexington v. Fort Dorchester
  • Ridge View v. Spartanburg

CLASS 4A

  • Irmo v. Greenville

CLASS 3A 

  • Camden v. Brookland Cayce

CLASS 2A 

  • Gray Collegiate v. Abbeville
  • Newberry v. Christ Church

CLASS A

  •  Calhoun County v. Southside Christian 

SCISA 3A CHAMPIONSHIP

  • Hammond v. Trinity Collegiate

Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.

