Lexington's Cam Scott named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year

Scott just wrapped up his junior season at Lexington by displaying an all-around game that has landed him offers from Power 5 schools across the country.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — One of the top shooting guard prospects for the Class of 2024, Lexington guard Cam Scott has been named the South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-6, 180-pound junior guard averaged 19.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.4 steals per game this past season, leading the Wildcats (20-7) to the semifinals of the 5A state tournament.

Ranked as the nation’s No. 44 recruit in the Class of 2024 by ESPN, he was the 5A-Region 4 Player of the Year as well as MaxPreps Player of the Year in South Carolina.