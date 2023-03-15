Lexington's Cam Scott named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year

LEXINGTON, S.C. — One of the top shooting guard prospects for the Class of 2024, Lexington guard Cam Scott has been named the South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year.
The 6-foot-6, 180-pound junior guard averaged 19.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.4 steals per game this past season, leading the Wildcats (20-7) to the semifinals of the 5A state tournament.
Ranked as the nation’s No. 44 recruit in the Class of 2024 by ESPN, he was the 5A-Region 4 Player of the Year as well as MaxPreps Player of the Year in South Carolina.
While maintaining a B average at Lexington, Scott has volunteered locally with the Bair Foundation, a nonprofit foster care agency, running activity booths during Foster Parent Appreciation celebrations and by helping set up for the organization’s Christmas party. He also has donated his time at Special Olympics Day at Lexington High School, teaching basketball skills to students.