Cam Scott locks in a date for his college announcement

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Cam Scott has locked in a date to announce his college choice.

The 5-star shooting guard for the Lexington Wildcats will publicly commit to one of six schools which are listed as finalists. His decision will be made on Friday, August 11 in a 2:00 p.m. announcement at his school.

Scott listed South Carolina, Auburn, Alabama, Oregon, Ole Miss and Texas as the schools who have made the final cut for his services.

This past season, Scott averaged 19.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.4 steals for the Wildcats who advanced to the Class 5A Upper State championship game where they lost to eventual champion Dorman. The 6-5 shooting guard earned the South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year award in March.