COLUMBIA, S.C. — Cardinal Newman girls and boys basketball both got to hoist trophies on Saturday as they each won the 3A SCISA State Championship for the second year in a row.

The girls were up first, facing off against Northwood Academy. They found themselves down by double-digits in the first half, but continued to fight their way back into the game and ended up winning by a final score of 60-53.

On the boys side, the Cardinals faced Trinity-Byrnes in the final match. Much like the girls, the Cardinal Newman boys had to also fight back from a deficit. The team trailed by six points heading into the fourth quarter. A big offensive push by the Cardinals secured them the lead and the state title, winning by a final score of 52-49.

This is the second-straight year that Cardinal Newman boys and girls have taken home the SCISA 3A State Title.