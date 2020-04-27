CHAPIN, S.C. — Players and coaches from Chapin high school's women's soccer team recenly honored their senior players.

On what would have been the team's senior night, the team surprised their senior athletes with a parade.

Dozens of cars drove through the neighborhoods of all the team's seniors.

The cars were decked out with the seniors' jersey numbers and the colors blue and white, which are the school's colors.

Chad Bridges, head women's soccer coach at Chapin, says he chose to do a parade for the seniors because he wanted to do something they would always remember.

"We probably had about 20-25 vehicles all decorated up with balloons and words of encouragement for all our senior players. It was a chance to do something unique where they weren't totally left out."

Madden Finn, a senior soccer player at the school, appreciated the gesture and hopes it is a tradition that the school continues.

"It was just absolutely incredible. I'm so glad they could help us make the most out of the situation that we are in. It's so meaningful, and I am so thankful that everyone came together and made it happen for us. " said Finn.

Chapin High School has also done similar things for their other spring sports in celebration of their athletes.

The school placed banners on the front lawns of their men's soccer senior players.

RELATED: Chapin High 'lights up' for 2020 seniors