National Player of the Year is ready to go to work at Clemson

Cade Klubnik is in San Antonio for the All-American Bowl where he will play in his final game before enrolling at Clemson this month.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Clemson signed 12 players in the December early signing period headlined by 5-star quarterback Cade Klubnik from Austin, Texas.

Klubnik was recently named the MaxPreps National Player of the Year after he guided the Westlake Chaparrals to a third consecutive UIL state title. Klubnik has never lost a game as a starter and in his prep career he threw for 7,426 yards and 86 touchdowns.

The 5-star prospect who will enroll at Clemson later this month has one final game to play before he arrives in the Upstate. He is in San Antonio for the All-American Bowl, featuring elite players looking to showcase their skills with other elite talent.