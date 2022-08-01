National Player of the Year is ready to go to work at Clemson

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Clemson signed 12 players in the December early signing period headlined by 5-star quarterback Cade Klubnik from Austin, Texas.
Klubnik was recently named the MaxPreps National Player of the Year after he guided the Westlake Chaparrals to a third consecutive UIL state title. Klubnik has never lost a game as a starter and in his prep career he threw for 7,426 yards and 86 touchdowns.
The 5-star prospect who will enroll at Clemson later this month has one final game to play before he arrives in the Upstate. He is in San Antonio for the All-American Bowl, featuring elite players looking to showcase their skills with other elite talent.
Klubnik's status in Swinney's latest recruiting class is well-documented but he was most excited to talk about his fellow signees which include wide receiver Antonio Williams from Dutch Fork, the reigning Mr. Richland County High School Football Player of the Year.