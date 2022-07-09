Clemson lands 5-star prospect defensive line standout from Alabama

Peter Woods is ranked among the top five defensive line prospects in the country with 247 Sports putting him #3 and ESPN slotting him at #1 for the Class of 2023.

Dabo Swinney went into Alabama's back yard and landed a commitment from one of the top defensive linemen in the country.

Peter Woods from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama has committed to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over Alabama, Florida and Jackson State.

The 6-2, 265-pound Woods is ranked as the #3 defensive line prospect in the country according to 247 Sports. ESPN ranks Woods as the #1 defensive tackle prospect for the Class of 2023.