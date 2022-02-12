Dutch Fork looks to get back on top of the 5A mountain

For the 10th time, Dutch Fork is playing in the state finals with the goal of winning a sixth 5A state title in the last seven seasons.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After losing to Gaffney 22-19 in last year's 5A state championship game, Dutch Fork has been on a mission to not only return to the finals but close the season with another celebration.

The Silver Foxes took a big step in the 5A Upper State finals by going to The Reservation and defeating Gaffney 51-28 in front of large and raucous crowd which is a trademark of Gaffney home games.

That performance has earned the Silver Foxes a return trip to Benedict's Charlie W. Johnson Stadium where they will face Fort Dorchester in the 5A state finals.