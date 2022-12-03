Back on top of the Class 5A mountain, Dutch Fork dominates Fort Dorchester 47-10

The Silver Foxes were up 26-3 at halftime and after a touchdown by Fort D cut into the lead, Dutch Fork responded with 21 unanswered points to close out the game.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After being dealt a stunning loss by Gaffney in last year's Class AAAAA state championship game, Dutch Fork returned to the scene of the crime, and this time the Silver Foxes left no doubt as they defeated Fort Dorchester 47-10.

The win was the seventh state championship for Dutch Fork and the sixth in the last seven years with the only loss coming last year.

Running back Jarvis Green did his part for Dutch Fork, rushing for 241 yards and three touchdowns go with 49 yards receiving with another score. Quarterback Aliam Appler was 7-of-7 passing for 179 yards and two scores. He also rushed for 52 yards and two touchdowns.

In 13 years, Dutch Fork has appeared in 10 state championship games. Head coach Tom Knotts now has seven with the Silver Foxes to go with the seven he won in North Carolina.