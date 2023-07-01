Dutch Fork running back earns Gatorade award

Jarvis Green is the first player from the Dutch Fork football program to be named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year.

Example video title will go here for this video

IRMO, S.C. — In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade has announced Jarvis Green of Dutch Fork High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year.

Green is the first Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Dutch Fork High School.

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Green as South Carolina’s best high school football player.

Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award to be announced in January, Green joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Trevor Lawrence (2018-19 & 2016-17, Cartersville High School, Ga.), Matthew Stafford (2005-06, Highland Park High School, Texas) and Emmitt Smith (1986-87, Escambia High School, Fla.).

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound senior running back led the Silver Foxes to a 14-1 record and the Class AAAAA state championship this past season. Green rushed for 2,272 yards and 33 touchdowns and also caught 36 passes for 527 yards and five scores. He scored 16 touchdowns in Dutch Fork High School’s five-game postseason run to the state title, including four TDs in the championship game.

Green has volunteered locally with the Adopt-a-Highway program and on behalf of the Special Olympics. As a member of Faithful Black Men of America, he has also donated his time as a mentor for at-risk youth.

“Jarvis is simply the best player I have seen in South Carolina for the last two years,” said Nick Pelham, head coach of White Knoll High School.

“He does so many things well. Yes, he is fast, powerful and dynamic with the ball in his hands. But what separates Jarvis is how hard he plays on every single snap. A lot of running backs can wear down or take plays off—not Jarvis.”