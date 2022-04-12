Knotts on Jarvis Green - "I don't understand why Dabo and Beamer aren't over here knocking down the doors"

Dutch Fork head football coach Tom Knotts says Jarvis Green is one of the most talented players he has coached in his long and championship-laden career.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — First and foremost, Dutch Fork head football coach Tom Knotts believes Jarvis Green has a great situation waiting for him at James Madison University where the senior running back is currently commiitted.

But after watching Green cap off a stellar season with a stellar performance against Fort Dorchester in the 5A state championship, Knotts continued to plead his case for the two Power 5 head football coaches in the state to make a trip to the Irmo area.

"I don't understand why Dabo and Beamer aren't over here knocking the doors down," Knotts said after Saturday's win.

"You can't tackle him, you can't tackle him when he's on the perimeter."

Green rushed for 241 yards and two touchdowns while adding 49 yards receiving with another score which came on a 13-yard screen pass from Aliam Appler. Knotts said he has some information that suggests Green's recruiting might take a huge jump in the coming days. If that is the case, Green would have some options as he gears up for the February national signing day period which is when Green says he will be putting pen to paper.