Dutch Fork running back commits to James Madison University

The key player in the Dutch Fork running game will take his talents to the Sun Belt Conference.

IRMO, S.C. — One of the top skill players in the Midlands has committed to James Madison University.

Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green made his announcement on Twitter, choosing to play for a program which will make its Sun Belt Conference debut this season.

The current running backs coach at James Madison is John Miller, the Spring Valley graduate and former James Madison receiver. Miller helped JMU to back-to-back appearances in the national championship game, which included winning the 2016 title.