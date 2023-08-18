Edisto High School starts new football season with new field

The cougars are ready for the new season and hope to bring in new fans with turf field.

CORDOVA, S.C. — Edisto High School is kicking off the football season on a new field Friday against the Bamberg-Ehrhardt Red Raiders.

The new upgraded Astro Turf field is a part of the Orangeburg County School District's $190 million dollar referendum fund.



Edisto High School Principal Kemeka Johnson believes the new turf field has brought excitement to campus.

"Oh, they're excited! We have parents come by every day just to see the progress of the field," Johnson said. "They're excited, the students are excited. We just can't wait to see the boys get out here and really do what they do."





RELATED: Orangeburg County School District breaks ground on new athletic turf field upgrades

It's the first in the Orangeburg County School District to be completed and cost the school district between $900,000 and one million dollars.

Orangeburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said he believes the new field is an investment.

"The overall savings you will have eventually over maintenance, from having to cut, water, seed all of those things, Foster said. "So, it's an investment on the front end, but it yields itself to savings over the period of 15-20 years."



Marcus Livingston, head football coach for the Edisto High Cougars, is aalso a past player at the school. He believes the addition adds to the program and community.



RELATED: Orangeburg County School District rolls out new visitor sign-in system

"No matter what the scoreboard says, we have already won. We have already won as a community. We have already won as a school district. We have already won as an actual school," Livingston said. "So, just bringing that winning mentality, cougar mentality, to our new fans that may be coming and our old fans that are still coming. We want to make sure that we keep that thing going."

In addition to their new field, Edisto High will be getting a new scoreboard. As of right now, the track around the field is still in the process of being completed, but the district says that asphalt will be laid before the next home game.

Although Edisto high school is the first in the district to have a turf football field, bragging rights won't last for long. Plans in motion hope that before football season kicks off next year all schools in Orangeburg County School District will also have turf fields.