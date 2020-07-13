Dutch Fork receiver commits to Charlotte

Elijah Spencer announces on Twitter he will play for the Charlotte 49ers.

IRMO, S.C. — Another Dutch Fork playmaker will play at the next level.

Receiver Elijah Spencer announced Monday he will play for the Charlotte 49ers.

In 2019, most of the attention from opposing defenses centered on receiver Jalin Hyatt who is now with the Tennessee program. But Spencer provided Dutch Fork with a nice 1-2 punch at that position. As a part of another state championship team, Spencer finished with 48 catches for 835 yards with nine touchdowns.

The Charlotte program played its inaugural season in 2013. In 2019, the team finished 7-6 and played in the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl. That marked the first winning season for the 49ers in their brief history.