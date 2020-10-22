x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

High School

Family settles suit over death of River Bluff football player

Lewis Simpkins collapsed in August 2016 after a more than two-hour practice that included running and doing drills in full pads.
Lewis Simpkins

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A South Carolina family has settled a lawsuit filed after a 14-year-old high school football player collapsed after an intense practice and died. 

The suit was filed against Lexington County School District One over the death River Bluff High School student Lewis Simpkins.

RELATED: River Bluff Coach: "Life Is Precious"

Lewis Simpkins

It was was settled without a trial. News outlets report that the amount of money involved in the agreement wasn’t listed in court documents. 

RELATED: Trainer on Lewis: "The Kid Had a Huge Smile and a Huge Heart"

Players from River Bluff and Chapin with a sign of solidarity as they walked to midfield before kickoff. The Gators were playing their first game since the passing of sophomore lineman Lewis Simpkins.

The complaint was filed in 2018, or two years after Lewis collapsed in August 2016 after a more than two-hour practice that included running and doing drills in full pads.

Related Articles