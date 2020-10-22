Family settles suit over death of River Bluff football player

Lewis Simpkins collapsed in August 2016 after a more than two-hour practice that included running and doing drills in full pads.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A South Carolina family has settled a lawsuit filed after a 14-year-old high school football player collapsed after an intense practice and died.

The suit was filed against Lexington County School District One over the death River Bluff High School student Lewis Simpkins.

It was was settled without a trial. News outlets report that the amount of money involved in the agreement wasn’t listed in court documents.