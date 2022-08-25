Solid start to the season for White Knoll

The Timberwolves overcame losing a scrimmage and a jamboree to weather with last week's win in week zero over visiting Orangeburg-Wilkinson.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEXINGTON, S.C. — White Knoll's win over Orangeburg-Wilkinson came in spite of losing a scrimmage against Airport and a matchup with Gilbert in the jamboree due to inclement weather.

While the Timberwolves had some first-game issues, head coach Nick Pelham saw his team play solid defense throughout most of the game in a 21-12 victory over the Bruins.

For White Knoll to go 2-0, the Timberwolves will have to find a way to get past a Spring Valley team which has been a fixture in the 5A playoffs.