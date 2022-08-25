Solid start to the season for White Knoll

LEXINGTON, S.C. — White Knoll's win over Orangeburg-Wilkinson came in spite of losing a scrimmage against Airport and a matchup with Gilbert in the jamboree due to inclement weather.
While the Timberwolves had some first-game issues, head coach Nick Pelham saw his team play solid defense throughout most of the game in a 21-12 victory over the Bruins.
For White Knoll to go 2-0, the Timberwolves will have to find a way to get past a Spring Valley team which has been a fixture in the 5A playoffs.
White Knoll made the 5A playoffs in 2021 in the first year under head coach Nick Pelham. The coach says his team in year two is "light years" ahead of his first season with the Timberwolves His unit will certainly find out how far it has progressed with the Vikings come to Red Bank this Friday night.