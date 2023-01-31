Woolbright leaving Lexington to become the new head football coach at Clover

A graduate of Clover High School, Woolbright returns to familiar territory which has dad coached in the 1990s.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — After six seasons as the head coach of the Lexington Wildcats, Perry Woolbright has been hired as the new head coach of the Clover Blue Eagles.

A former head coach at North Myrtle Beach and Batesburg-Leesville, Woolbright will move back to the Rock Hill area as he is a graduate of the school where his father,Marty, coached in the 1990s.

He will take over a program which went 6-5 last season under Brian Lane who left for a head coaching position at Westside High School.

Woolbright has been successful in his head coaching stops and that included Lexington where he made the playoffs in all but one of his seasons with the Wildcats.

This past season, Lexington finished 9-3 and advanced to the second round of the 5A playoffs. One of his running backs, Jonah Norris, was a finalist for Mr. Football and his offense had some firepower with Taiden Mines at quarterback and Kamadi Maxwell at wide receiver.