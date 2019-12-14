Last week's 5A state championship game was the final game in a Dutch Fork uniform for senior quarterback Ty Olenchuk who helped the Silver Foxes win their fourth consecutive state title.

But it wasn't his last high school football game.

Olenchuk will be on the field for today's Touchstone Cooperatives Energy Bowl which is the annual North vs South All-Star Game.

Olenchuk is a quarterback for the South Team.

After the game, Olenchuk will turn his attention to baseball as he looks to cap off the spring with a second consecutive 5A state title on the diamond. From there, it's off to Clemson where head coach Monte Lee and his staff will be waiting.