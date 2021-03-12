South Pointe wins Class 4A state championship

The Stallions capture their first state championship since 2017 with an impressive 41-7 victory over Beaufort.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Devonte Holloman knew he was walking into an arena where high expectations are the norm.

A 2009 graduate of South Pointe and member of the school’s first undefeated season and state championship in 2008, Holloman had been an assistant at Beaufort when he jumped at the chance to come home and lead the program at his alma mater.

Thursday night at Benedict's Charlie W. Johnson, Holloman led the Stallions against Beaufort. In a battle of his current team against his former team, Holloman and South Pointe set the tone early and took a 28-0 halftime lead en route to a 41-7 victory to win the Class 4A state championship.

It was the seventh overall championship for the Stallions and the first since South Pointe won four consecutive titles from 2014-2017.