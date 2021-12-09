Dustin Curtis hired by Dorman

Dustin Curtis is leaving his job as A.C. Flora's head football coach to take over the program at Dorman.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — It was going to take a special job to pry Dustin Curtis out of the Forest Acres community and Dorman proved to be just that.

Curtis has been hired as the new head football coach at the 5A school in Spartanburg. He spent the last three seasons at A.C. Flora where he went 30-4 and led the Falcons to the Class 4A state championshp in 2020.

A former A.C. Flora assistant, Curtis' first head coaching job was at Westwood where he spent three seasons before taking the job at A.C. Flora. He is also a former assistant at Spring Valley.