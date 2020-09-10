River Bluff reaches opening night

The Gators will play their first game of 2020 tonight against Dutch Fork

The high school football season for public schools was already delayed until late September. But River Bluff had to wait an additional two weeks as the Gators dealt with positive coronavirus tests with less than a handful of people associated with the varsity program.

But tonight will be the night when the Gators can actually take the field and they will do so against the four-time defending state champion Dutch Fork Silver Foxes.

Head football coach Blair Harden, who is also the school's athletics director, has to be concerned with the safety of the players and the fans in the stands.