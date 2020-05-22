The Dutch Fork Silver Foxes will kick off the season as part of the new Charlotte Kickoff Weekend powered by OrthoCarolina.

The event is a tripleheader and will feature three state champions from the 2019 campaign.

Dutch Fork will play Vance High School on Saturday, August 22 at 5:00 p.m. Vance won its first ever N.C. 4AA state championship last season.

Before he came to the Palmetto State, Dutch Fork head coach Tom Knotts was a fixture in the Charlotte area. He took over the program at Harding High School in 1983 and eventually won a state championships at West Charlotte in 1995 and six at Independence from 2000-2006. He spent 26 years as a head coach in that city.

The first game of the Charlotte Kickoff Weekend will take place Wednesday, August 19 at 7:00 p.m. and will feature Myers Park vs Mallard Creek.

The event picks up again on Saturday with the Dutch Fork/Vance game.

The third game of the event will take place following Dutch Fork's game with Vance. Weddington will face Ardrey Kell at 8:00 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the participating teams and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Middle School Athletics.