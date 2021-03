Former assistant at Ridge View returns to Northeast Columbia to take over the Blazer football program.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ridge View has hired a familiar name to take over its football program.

Derek Howard, a former assistant for the Blazers, will return to the Midlands as the Blazers' new head football coach.

The first quarterback in the history of Ridge View football in the late 90s, Howard has indeed come full circle as the new head football coach at his alma mater.