The Silver Foxes finish 13th in the final MaxPreps Top 25 for the 2020 high school football season.

IRMO, South Carolina — The Dutch Fork Silver Foxes will end the 2020 season ranked in the top 15 of two national rankings.

Dutch Fork finished 13th in the final MaxPreps Top 25 which was released on Monday. This follows a recent #17 finish in the final USA Today Super 25.