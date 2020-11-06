Former South Carolina tight end Jacob August has been hired by Gray Collegiate Academy to coach linebackers, head coach and former Gamecock long snapper Adam Holmes announced on Twitter.

A Cardinal Newman graduate, August came to South Carolina as a walk-on tight end and eventually earned a scholarship for his final two seasons. Over his four seasons of competition, August made 11 starts and scored one touchdown. He was also on several SEC Fall Academic Honor Rolls. He graduated in May of 2018 with a degree in marketing.