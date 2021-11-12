South All-Stars pull out a 20-17 win over the North in the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl

With no Shrine Bowl this season, the annual North-South All-Star Game featured rosters loaded with marquee talent across the board.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — With no competition from the Shrine Bowl, rosters for the North and South teams were absolutely loaded and in the end, the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl had plenty of drama.

The South Team jumped out to a 17-3 halftime on the strength of two touchdown passes by Myrtle Beach quarterback Ryan Burger, one of which went to his Seahawk teammate and Clemson commit Adam Randall.

In the fourth, the game was tied at 17 and the North team was driving but a loose ball on a backwards pass was scooped up by Camden's Tevin Eley who went 58 yards down to the North 10 yard line.

That would set up the eventual game-winning field goal by Iowa commit and North Augusta product Drew Stephens.

At halftime of the game, the winner of the Mr. Football award was announced.