Dreher, Lexington post Saturday victories

While college football took center stage on Saturday, Dreher and Lexington jumped into the fray with a pair of impressive victories.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday was a part of a wild day in college football but there were also a pair of high school games in the Midlands.

Lexington defeated Ashley Ridge 28-7 behind a strong running game and a stringy defense. The Wildcats improve to 3-1 with the victory, their third straight victory.