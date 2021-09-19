Dreher, Lexington post Saturday victories

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday was a part of a wild day in college football but there were also a pair of high school games in the Midlands.
Lexington defeated Ashley Ridge 28-7 behind a strong running game and a stringy defense. The Wildcats improve to 3-1 with the victory, their third straight victory.
At Memorial Stadium, Dreher defeated Edisto 57-7. While the offense was quite efficient, the Blue Devils also scored off a blocked punt and a fumble return for a touchdown. Dreher improved to 1-1 on the season with the win.