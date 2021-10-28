Midlands running back is a Mr. Football finalist

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The names of the five finalists for the Mr. Football award were released Wednesday and a Midlands product is on the list.

Gray Collegiate Academy running back KZ Adams was named one of the five finalists for the state's highest individual award.

The Mr. Football winner will be announced during halftime of the 2021 Touchstone Cooperatives Energy Bowl North-South Game in Myrtle Beach on December 11th. All five finalists were selected for the game as the talent pool is deeper for the North-South Game this year due to the cancellation of the Shrine Bowl.