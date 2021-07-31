A.C. Flora puts 2020 in the rear view mirror

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a magical 2020 season which ended with a state championship celebration at Benedict's Charlie W. Johnson Stadium, A.C. Flora was on the practice fields for day one of preseason practice.

Back in December, the Falcon football program won its first ever state championship and it marked the first state championship in football for Richland County since 1970.

But head coach Dustin Curtis says the memories of last season should be treasured but ever since the spring, he has told his team that it is time to turn the page to 2021 and now that mandate takes on a greater sense of urgency with the season opener less than a month away.