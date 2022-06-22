Former high school head football coaches have been hired by Gilbert

GILBERT, S.C. — A pair of former high school head football coaches have joined the coaching staff at Gilbert High School.
Former Dreher head coach Treigh Sullivan will coach the Gilbert running backs, while former Batesburg-Leesville head coach Gary Adams will be in charge of the defensive line.
Sullivan spent more than a decade at Dreher, the last nine as head coach where he compiled a 43-41 record. He had also been an assistant at Lexington.
Adams had been the head coach at Batesburg-Leesville for the past five seasons, going 26-25 with the Panthers. Adams played linebacker, defensive back and tight end at B-L where he was a member of the 1995 state championship team. He spent 11 seasons as an assistant for the Panthers, eventually assuming the title of defensive coordinator, before he was named the head coach.