Former high school head football coaches have been hired by Gilbert

Treigh Sullivan and Gary Adams will bring a lot of experience to the Gilbert coaching staff.

GILBERT, S.C. — A pair of former high school head football coaches have joined the coaching staff at Gilbert High School.

Former Dreher head coach Treigh Sullivan will coach the Gilbert running backs, while former Batesburg-Leesville head coach Gary Adams will be in charge of the defensive line.

Sullivan spent more than a decade at Dreher, the last nine as head coach where he compiled a 43-41 record. He had also been an assistant at Lexington.