Chapin running back commits to N.C. State

Bennett Galloway announces on Twitter he will play for Dave Doeren and the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

CHAPIN, S.C. — Chapin is sending another player to the North Carolina State football program.

Running back Bennett Galloway committed to the Wolfpack, making that announcement on Twitter Friday evening.

This past season, Galloway rushed for 867 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also had more than 200 yards receiving.

Back in December, Chapin offensive lineman Thornton Gentry signed with N.C. State and now an Eagle teammate will also be coming to Raleigh.