River Bluff assistant takes over at Airport High School

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Airport High School has hired Andre Cook as its new athletics director and head football coach.

He replaces longtime Airport fixture Kirk Burnett who is stepping down at the end of the academic year.

Cook is currently the associate head coach/defensive coordinator at River Bluff High School where he also serves as assistant athletics director, assistant strength coach and the boys' and girls' track and field coach.

He started his coaching career in 2004 at North Mecklenburg High School in the Charotte area. From 2009-2015, he was an assistant coach at Blythewood before working at Fairfield Central for three seasons. He has been at River Bluff since 2017.