Phil Strickland continues to be honored for a Hall of Fame career

The longtime high school coach was honored Tuesday night by the Newberry County Touchdown Club.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — When the clock hit zero in late November in the Class 2A Upper State Championship game, that marked the end of the coaching career of Phil Strickland.

After 34 years as a head coach with stops at Batesburg-Leesville, Gaffney and Newberry, Strickland cemented his legacy as one of the true legends of high school football. He won five state championships as a head coach, two at Batesburg-Leesville and three at Gaffney.